Chandigarh police bust inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, kingpin among 4 held

The operation cell of UT police have busted an interstate autolifters’ gang, known as ‘Munna Gang’, which is allegedly involved in a series of auto thefts across Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Police arrested three key gang members, including the kingpin, and one receiver of stolen property, cracking 11 vehicle theft cases in the process. The accused in police custody in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On June 26, a police naka was set up near the National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR), Sector 26. The team stopped a Splendor motorcycle and the rider, Aslam, failed to produce valid documents. Its theft had been reported in an e-FIR on June 15, 2025, at the IT Park police station.

During questioning, Aslam disclosed the whereabouts of his accomplices, who were roaming in Manimajra with a stolen Bullet motorcycle. Police promptly acted on the input, deployed a team, and arrested Manoj Thakur alias Munna and Navneet Pratap Singh near the Sports Complex, Manimajra. The Bullet motorcycle was found to have been stolen.

Based on further disclosures, police recovered three Honda City cars, three Honda Activa scooters, four Hero Splendor motorcycles, a Royal Enfield bullet, eight vehicle batteries and stolen vehicle documents.

The gang operated by parking stolen vehicles in various areas in Chandigarh and later transporting them to Ludhiana for resale, often dismantling parts like batteries to sell separately. During the police remand, the team raided a location in Ludhiana and arrested Jaiparkash alias Betia, the property receiver. Eight batteries and several stolen vehicle documents were seized from his possession.

The arrested individuals include: Manoj Thakur alias Munna, 40, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and a history-sheeter who faces over 33 FIRs in the region. He is also a proclaimed offender in several cases. Aslam, 57, is a resident of Ludhiana, who is involved in multiple cases including theft, kidnapping, and assault across Punjab, Panchkula, Mohali, and Chandigarh. Navneet Pratap Singh, 33, is from Kanpur, with a prior Excise Act violation. Jaiparkash alias Betia, 36, is a scrap dealer from Ludhiana with no prior criminal record.

All accused have been sent to two-day police custody.