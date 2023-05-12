Absconding life term convict lands in Chandigarh Police net

The proclaimed offender and summons staff of the Chandigarh Police have nabbed two absconders, including a life imprisonment convict who jumped his parole and a man booked for not wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police on Thursday. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2012 murder case. (HT Photo)

In the first case, police arrested Nazir Khan of Milk Colony, Dhanas, Chandigarh, from Rajpura, Punjab.

Nazir was incarcerated at Chandigarh’s Model Jail after being convicted of murder in a July 2012 case registered at the Sector-17 police station.

Khan, along with his accomplice Sanchit Verma, had killed a shopkeeper, Kailash Chand, after snatching his gold chain in Sector 22 on July 26, 2012.

The deceased’s brother Madan Lal and his employee Tilak Raj had also got injured after the accused stabbed Madan, and opened fire at Tilak and Kailash. Kailash had eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Nazir was released on parole on December 28, 2022, with directions to surrender at the jail on January 26, 2023. But he didn’t return.

A special team, under the supervision of Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP (City) Mridul and DSP Davinder Sharma, arrested the accused from Rajpura.

In the second case, police arrested Shanwaz, a resident of Sector 41-B, from Mohali. He was booked under the Disaster Management Act by the Sector-39 police for not wearing a mask in public during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was declared a PO after he didn’t appear before court.