Chandigarh Police conducts raid, seize tobacco, 625 liquor boxes

A joint enforcement team of the health, police, excise and taxation, legal metrology, and food safety departments conducted a raid in Chandigarh to check violations of tobacco-control laws.

The excise department seized imported cigarettes with an estimated wholesale value of ₹5,200, while loose cigarettes worth around ₹18,000 were destroyed. (HT File)

At Sharma Confectionery and Juice Bar in Sector 16 D, officials found the outlet selling loose and imported cigarettes within 100 metres of an educational institution. The mandatory signage under Section 6(a) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, was also missing. Fines were imposed by the health and excise departments, while imported cigarette packets were seized and loose cigarettes were destroyed.

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A second confectionery in the same sector was also found selling cigarettes within the prohibited distance of an educational institution and without the prescribed signage. Similarly, a kiosk outside a liquor outlet was found in possession of loose and imported cigarettes. Officials imposed fines and seized imported cigarettes, while loose cigarettes were destroyed.

The team also raided Marhaba Café at SCO 83-84, Sector 16 D, where a separate hookah bar, operating under the name ‘Jumeirah’, was found on the first floor. The premises were sealed after officials recovered 25 hookah chillums, eight pouches of flavoured tobacco molasses, four hookah mouthpieces and an open packet of hookah coal briquettes. The material was handed over to the police for further action under applicable tobacco-control laws.

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{{^usCountry}} Overall, ₹6,500 in fines was imposed on shopkeepers. The excise department seized imported cigarettes with an estimated wholesale value of ₹5,200, while loose cigarettes worth around ₹18,000 were destroyed. The seized cigarette packets allegedly lacked the mandatory pictorial health warnings covering 85 % of the packaging. Police also issued challans to three people for smoking in public places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, ₹6,500 in fines was imposed on shopkeepers. The excise department seized imported cigarettes with an estimated wholesale value of ₹5,200, while loose cigarettes worth around ₹18,000 were destroyed. The seized cigarette packets allegedly lacked the mandatory pictorial health warnings covering 85 % of the packaging. Police also issued challans to three people for smoking in public places. {{/usCountry}}

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Director health and family welfare Suman Singh said the permanent task force would continue such enforcement drives to ensure compliance with COTPA, 2003, and other tobacco-control laws and create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

625 liquor boxes intercepted

The excise and taxation department, in coordination with the UT Police, has intensified its enforcement drive against violations of excise laws and the illegal movement of liquor. As part of the drive, a joint team intercepted a vehicle carrying approximately 625 boxes of liquor, following which the department launched an investigation into the source and movement of the consignment.

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Pursuing the backward linkages, officials subsequently inspected the premises of Maurya Distillers and Bottlers, a licensee holding BWH-2, L-1B and L-13 licences. During the inspection, officials detected various discrepancies and irregularities. The department has initiated breach proceedings against the licensee under the applicable excise laws, rules and licence conditions. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the department also conducted inspections at several liquor vends across Chandigarh as part of its regular compliance checks. During the inspections, three liquor vends were found operating before the permissible opening time of 9 am, in violation of the prescribed timings.

Two other liquor vends were found to have discrepancies between their physical stock and the stock recorded in official records. The discrepant stock was taken into possession and confiscated by the department as per the prescribed procedure.

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Breach proceedings have been initiated against all concerned licensees for the violations detected during the inspections. Officials said enforcement and compliance checks would continue to ensure adherence to the provisions of the excise laws and licence conditions across the city.