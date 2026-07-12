Chandigarh: Police custody of Sector 11 shooting mastermind ends, murder weapon still missing

The police remand of Amit Kumar alias Sharabi, the alleged mastermind behind the Sector 11 chemist shop shooting, has ended, but Chandigarh police are yet to recover the imported Zigana pistol used in the murder or establish a clear motive behind the killing.

Janki Das, 45, a Himachal Pradesh native who worked at the Sector 11 chemist shop and had no known criminal or gang links was shot dead in full public view at his workplace on June 13.

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Kumar, who was arrested by Jammu Police, was brought to Chandigarh on police remand and interrogated along with the two alleged shooters, Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma, who had earlier been arrested from Jammu. Investigators, however, have failed to recover the pistol, having full-auto firing capability, that was used in the crime.

According to police officials, the accused had allegedly thrown the weapon into a forested area near the inter-state bus terminus (ISBT), Sector 43, before fleeing Chandigarh. Investigators suspect that the location of the weapon may have been shared with other gang members, who could have retrieved it before police reached the spot.

Janki Das, 45, a Himachal Pradesh native who worked at the Sector 11 chemist shop and had no known criminal or gang links was shot dead in full public view at his workplace on June 13. While investigators initially explored the possibility of a contract killing, they now believe the case is more likely one of mistaken identity.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the assailants had conducted recce of two other chemist shops before the attack and were allegedly carrying a photograph of their intended target. They loaded the weapon inside the shop and opened fire only after attempting to verify the target’s identity. One of the shop’s partners was standing beside Das when the shooting took place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the assailants had conducted recce of two other chemist shops before the attack and were allegedly carrying a photograph of their intended target. They loaded the weapon inside the shop and opened fire only after attempting to verify the target’s identity. One of the shop’s partners was standing beside Das when the shooting took place. {{/usCountry}}

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Das’s wife, Ina Machhrate, recently met Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging that the motive behind her husband’s killing remained unclear. Machhrate, who was recently elected pradhan of Dalgaon panchayat in Rohru after winning the panchayat elections, said Kataria spoke to the UT deputy commissioner in her presence and asked him to extend assistance.

Police said Kumar acted as the main link between gangster Goldy Dhillon and the shooters. With Dhillon now allegedly in the custody of foreign agencies, investigators are continuing to probe his role in the conspiracy.

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Last week, police also arrested three more suspects linked to a Pakistan-based narco-terror network, for providing logistical support to the alleged shooters.