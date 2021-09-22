Chandigarh Police honoured for solving Sector-27 robbery

UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Tuesday honoured the team that solved the case in which a model-turned-actor was held captive in her house and robbed in broad daylight at knifepoint in Sector 27 on September 7. The cops who were honoured are deputy superintendent of police Gurmukh Singh, station house officer of Sector 26 police station Jasbir Singh, Bapu Dham police post in-charge Rohtash Yadav and their team members and operation cell in-charge Amanjot Singh and his team.

PU prof on review panel of Pakistani journal

Coordinator of Panjab University’s Urdu department, Ali Abbas, has been picked up as a member of the editorial, advisory board and manuscript reviewer for Pakistan Journal of Media Sciences. This research journal is being published under the Society for Social Science and Research Association, Karachi, Pakistan.

Swavavlamban Mela held at Home Science College

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, organised a one-day swavavlamban mela on the theme earn while you learn. UT director of higher education, Palki Arora, was the chief guest at the event. Budding entrepreneurs of the college set up stalls showcasing their products at the event. Principal Sudha Katyal congratulated the students for putting up a great show and showcasing their expertise.

Bicycle rally held to promote women’s rights

To celebrate International Day of Peace, Yuvsatta, an NGO, in collaboration with Afghan Students Unity Group in Chandigarh, St John’s High School, Sector 26 and St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, organised a bicycle rally in support of girls and women’s rights in Afghanistan. The rally was flagged off from parade ground in Sector 17 and culminated at Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 16.

MC staffers to cycle to work today

After the UT administration decided to observe World Car Free Day, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has directed all officials and employees of the civic body and Chandigarh Smart City Limited to use bicycles to come to office on September 22.

PU enactus team launches cloth-based sanitary napkins for the underprivileged

Enactus team of Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (SSBUICET), Panjab University, in collaboration with Developing Indigenous Resources-India (DIR) and Versatile Group, Ludhiana, have launched reusable, cost-effective and eco-friendly cloth-based sanitary napkins under Project Uday, at an event held on Tuesday at Janata Colony, Nayagaon. Sanitary napkin kits were distributed among 30 slum women of Janta Colony.

PGIMER to organise conference on tobacco

The department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, will hold a three-day virtual 5th National Conference on Tobacco or Health (NCTOH) between September 25 and 27. Dr Sonu Goel, the organising secretary and professor at PGIMER, said, “The conference is likely to cover emerging and re-emerging issues in tobacco control which is likely to promote academics and research for their translation into effective policy and practice.”

UT to focus on top rank in Amrut 2.0, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

Focusing on attaining a top rank in AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, Chandigarh will complete fecal sludge management, wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction and demolition activities, and bioremediation of all legacy dump sites.

Virtual International Symposium on Sikh Architecture concludes

Mohali Sikh institutions, businessmen, and government organisations should join hands to create a Sikh Heritage Fund on the pattern of World Heritage Fund to undertake research, publication, documentation and conservation of Sikh architecture and heritage. These were the observations of experts made at the three-part virtual International Symposium on Sikh Architecture, which concluded on Tuesday. The theme of the symposium was contemporary architecture and it was organised by Saakaar Foundation. Architect Ramneek Gharial gave the opening remarks. The welcome address was delivered by architect Deepika Sharma. Dean, Lovely School of Architecture and Design, Atul Singla gave the introduction of the symposium theme. World renowned architect, Moshe Safdie gave a presentation on his famous project, Khalsa Heritage Complex in Anandpur Sahib.

National elite boxing: Three Chandigarh boxers shine

Chandigarh boxers Kuldeep Kumar and Sagar grabbed silver each while another city pugilist took bronze in the 5th National Elite Boxing Championship held at Bellary in Karnataka.Kuldeep came second in the 46-48 kg final bout. Sagar came second in the super heavyweight category (+92 kg). Meanwhile, Harpreet came third in the light heavyweight category (75-80 kg). All three boxers are students of GGDSD College, Sector 32.