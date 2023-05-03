Chandigarh DGP rewards cops for their performance

Senior officers of the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday honoured police personnel of different teams from various sub-divisions for their exceptional performance.

The awardees with senior Chandigarh Police officers. (HT Photo)

Director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan, inspector general of police (IGP) RK Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP (Traffic and Security) Manisha Chaudhary, along with superintendent of police (SP) of economic offences wing (EOW) Shruti Arora and SP (City) Mridul awarded several cops, including four station house officers (SHO) and their teams, with certificates and cash rewards.

In the central sub-division, a team from the Sector 17 police station, including SHO Om Parkash, sub-inspector (SI) Surinder Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karambir Singh, head constable (HC) Harjinder Singh, HC Lal Bahadur, senior constable (SC) Satyapal and constable Vikrant, were rewarded for arresting three bike lifters and recovering nine vehicles from their possession that solved a total of five theft cases.

In the south sub-division, Sector 31 SHO Baldev Kumar, along with sub-inspector Surinder Kumar, HC Ajmer Singh and constable Manjeet, were honoured for swiftly nabbing snatchers who had snatched the mobile phone of a Zirakpur resident.

In the south west sub-division, Sector 36 SHO Jaspal Singh, along with SI Vivek Kumar, SI Kuldeep Singh, constable Sukhpreet Singh, constable Sandeep Kumar, volunteer Satnam Singh and volunteer Buta Singh, were rewarded for arresting two motor vehicle lifters and recovering six stolen vehicles, solving a total of six theft cases.

Moreover, a police team, including Maloya SHOinspector Satnam Singh, SI Avtar Singh, SI Karam Singh, constable Vijay Kumar and constable Sunil Kumar, was awarded for arresting a habitual criminal Divesh Sharma on April 19.

Sharma had allegedly stolen ₹60,000 in cash, three gold chains, five sets of gold earrings, one gold set, a diamond necklace and two gold rings from the house of one Bhagwati Joshi in Sector 38 (West).

