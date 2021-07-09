Chandigarh Police issue notices to Salman Khan, 8 others for defrauding trader

Police have issued notices to actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven other people on the complaint of a Manimajra-based businessman, who has accused them of ₹2-crore fraud.

The complainant, Arun Gupta, told the police that he had opened a showroom of “Being Human Jewellery” in Manimajra NAC.

As per the agreement with Style Quotient Private Limited, Mumbai, that had partnered with Being Human, he was to display the company’s jewellery at his showroom with their assistance.

Gupta claimed that he was told that Salman will be promoting the showroom on the reality show Big Boss and was assured that the actor will inaugurate the premises. He spent ₹1 crore on renovation of the showroom and another ₹1 crore on buying the stock.

But instead of Salman, his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, came for the inauguration in November 2018, and the showroom from where he was asked to collect the stock has been lying locked since February 2020.

Therefore, he alleged, that the actor and Style Quotient Private Limited CEO Prasad Kapre, along with other officials, including Santosh Shrivastav, Sandhya, Hanuj, Sanjay Ranga and Manav Alok, defrauded him, and demanded an FIR for cheating and impersonation.

“We have received a complaint and for verification of the allegations, notices have been issued. They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If anything criminal is found, action will be taken,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police, Chandigarh.