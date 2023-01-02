Chandigarh Police issues 1,317 challans on New Year’s eve

A total of 1,317 challans were issued by the traffic police on New Year’s eve, more than double of the 583 issued on the day last year, as police presence could be seen on most major roads.

As many as 418 traffic police officials were deployed in the field, while 38 total nakas were set up on Saturday night — including five drunken driving nakas, 21 static nakas and 12 moving nakas. A total of 60 challans also were issued for drunken driving.

Last year, no challans had been issued for drunken driving as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. Even this year, traffic cops were seen examining the drivers and talking to them first before taking an alcometer test.

A day before New Year’s eve, five drunken driving nakas had been set up by the traffic police and 1,395 challans were issued, including 25 for drunken driving.

As part of other measures, PCR vehicles were dispatched to 194 locations, fire tenders to one location and ambulances to 45 locations. As per calls received, meanwhile, a total of 194 spots were generated — which is lower than the 228 from last year.

A total of 123 challans for wrongful parking were also issued this year, while 35 vehicles were impounded. Police also arrested eight people for drinking in public and creating nuisance at a public place in the city.

Police officials, meanwhile, also kept revellers from staying on the road too long and checked against overcrowding at clubs.

Total of 1500 cops deployed by Mohali Police checked total of 1027 vehicles on the New Year Eve.

Mohali police, meanwhile, issued eight challans for drunk driving and impounded the vehicles involved. Officials said a total of 12 vehicles were impounded on December 31 in total.

Meanwhile, 58 challans were issued for other traffic violations and 16 cases for preventive action were reported on Saturday as police detained anti-social elements on suspicion of disrupting law-and-order.

Police registered two criminal cases including one for assault and rioting at the Mataur police station. Besides a drug-related case was also registered at the Sohana police station.