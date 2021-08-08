Chandigarh Police make no headway in elderly woman’s murder

A day after a 97-year-old woman was found murdered with a slit throat at her house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, police are yet to make any breakthrough.

The deceased, identified as Joginder Kaur, was living alone in a portion of the house. Another portion is occupied by her daughter-in-law, while a domestic help and her family is staying in separate quarters on the premises. The woman’s husband had died in 2003 and her other children are staying abroad.

The police control room had received a call about Joginder Kaur lying unconscious in her house after an apparent assault around 8pm on Friday. Police said the elderly woman was offering prayers in the lobby when she was attacked.

The attacker had later tried to drag her to the room, where she was found dead. The kitchen knife used to slit her throat was recovered from the spot.

Police have recorded statements of the daughter-in-law and servants. According to the police, the daughter-in-law had gone to a gurdwara at the time of the crime, while the domestic help had gone to the park and her husband was at work in the Industrial Area.

Police are scanning call details, mobile data dump and CCTV footage of the area, but so far have not found anyone entering the house from the front gate. The dog squad was also deployed to get clues on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 3.