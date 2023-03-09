Chandigarh Police nab Punjab youth peddling drugs in tricity

The anti-narcotics task force of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Kapurthala native who had been supplying drugs in the tricity for the past five years.

The accused, Amandeep Singh, 29, was caught on the disclosure of one Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, 23, of Nayagaon, who was arrested in October last year after recovery of 300 gm heroin.

The accused, Amandeep Singh, 29, was caught on the disclosure of one Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, 23, of Nayagaon, who was arrested in October last year after recovery of 300 gm heroin.

During interrogation, Sukhwinder revealed that he had purchased the heroin from Amandeep and made the payment online.

On analysing the bank account details, police found that around ₹27 lakh were transferred by Sukhwinder to Amandeep’s account. Following the money trail, police nabbed Amandeep from Kapurthala.

As per police records, Amandeep was also arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a drugs case in the past. Police said he had been a drug addict for 12 years and turned to drug peddling five years ago to fulfil his addiction. He had also undergone treatment at the re-habitation centre in Kurali, Punjab.

Two nabbed with 13,500 habit-forming tablets

Mohali The Dera Bassi police have also nabbed two men who were out to supply 13,500 tablets of habit-forming drugs.

Police said the first accused, Gurjeet Singh, alias Lala, a resident of Zirakpur, was nabbed from a naka near the Dera Bassi bus stand on Tuesday after he was found carrying the 13,500 tablets.

Through further investigation, police found that he had been peddling drugs with his accomplice, Azar Singh, a resident of Preet Colony, Zirakpur, and the seized contraband was meant to be sold in Zirakpur.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said following further probe, they also arrested Azar.

Both accused are facing a case under Sections 29, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

