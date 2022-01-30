Chandigarh Police nab rape accused

A proclaimed offender accused of rape has been arrested in Ram Darbar. The accused, Vishal of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, was arrested during a checking in the wake of the upcoming Punjab polls near tube well park. A case had been registered against him on August 4, 2018, under Section 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code in Sector 31, Chandigarh. The accused was produced in court, and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

3 arrested for attacking Chandigarh man

Three people were arrested for attacking a man with sticks in Daria village. The complainant, Amrender Kumar, said that his tenant, Laxman, and his aides had attacked him at his house on January 23. Laxman, 24; Rohit Singh, 19; and Vikas Deep, 20, have been arrested, and a juvenile was also apprehended. A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 ( common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

cars’ catalytic converter stolen in UT

The catalytic converter, which converts harmful pollutants into less harmful emissions was stolen from three new Maruti Eeco vehicles from a stock yard in Phase -1, Industrial Area, on Friday. A case was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) on the complaint of Yogesh Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU teacher gets ₹5.78 cr physics project

Lokesh Kumar, a faculty member from Panjab University’s department of physics, has received a project worth ₹5.78 crore from the department of science and technology, New Delhi. Under this project, Kumar will work at CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research), Switzerland and Brookhaven National Laboratory USA, for the study of quark gluon plasma (QGP), which filled the universe before matter existed. Kumar, who is working in the field of experimental high energy physics, has authored more than 350 publications.

Financial assistance: PU invites applications from hostellers

Panjab University (PU) has invited applications for “Scholarship for hostel students” for the ongoing 2021-22 session. The forms are available at the hostel warden offices. Financial assistance will be granted to a hosteller on the basis of their family income from all sources, which should not exceed ₹3 lakh. The applicant should also not own a vehicle. PhD scholars and students pursuing a second PG programme are not eligible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}