Chandigarh police officers promoted to boost morale

The Chandigarh police department on Tuesday gave local rank/own rank and pay promotions to six sub-inspectors (SIs), 10 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), nine head constables (HCs) and 162 constables.

The decision was taken to address the shortage of officers at inspector rank. The six seniormost SIs will now be able to work as inspectors in various units of the police department.

Meanwhile, while 10 ASIs and nine HCs have been immediately promoted to SIs and ASIs, respectively, 112 ASIs and 128 HCs would be promoted as per availability of vacancies in 2022. This will ensure there is no delay in promotions of these personnel. Further, local rank of senior constable has been given to 162 constables of the 2009 batch in order to boost their morale.

Recently, 409 constables were given regular promotions to HCs. As many as 596 cops have been given the next rank this year so far.

The regular promotions and the personal rank promotions are an important step in keeping up the organizational efficiency. This will not only build up the morale of police personnel but give confidence to those who were awaiting their due promotions, stated a release.

Ambala gang war: Monu Rana in judicial custody

A day after being arrested for the last week’s double murder at Ambala Cantonment, gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. He is accused of ordering the hit on rival gangster Mohit Rana. Mohit’s aide Vishal, alias Bhola, was also killed in the shootout on January 20. Monu Rana was produced in court after completing one-day police custody on Tuesday, and was sent to the Kurukshetra jail till February 8. Meanwhile, the two shooters from Rohtak are yet to be arrested.

P’kula man duped of ₹2.5 lakh

A case of cheating has been registered after a Panchkula man lost ₹2.51 lakh to a fraudster. Pawan Dudi, a resident of Sector 26, said that he was duped in the name of buying the dealership of a motorcycle company last year. It all started with a call he received from an unknown number on January 25, 2021, with the proposal for a dealership. After he paid ₹2.51 lakh, the caller sought ₹5 lakh more in September. The website address provided by the caller turned out to be fake, after which Dudi approached police.

Theft suspect tries to flee, caught

A man arrested for theft tried to escape from the police custody after pushing the cops escorting him, but was apprehended after a brief chase. Assistant sub-inspector Gajraj Singh, deployed at the police station in Sector 34, Chandigarh, said that suspect Sandeep, alias Kala, of Sector 52, was arrested in a theft case on January 20. He tried to escape from the parking lot of the police station after being brought from medical examination on January 24. He has been booked under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC.

CREST gives go-ahead for solar power plant

The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology (CREST) Promotion Society has been given the go-ahead by the municipal corporation to set up a floating solar power plant generating electricity worth ₹1.38 crore annually at the Sector 39 water works. The MC general House had approved it last year. The revenue will be shared between the Chandigarh administration and MC in the 70:30 ratio.

Panchkula man held with heroin

A resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, was arrested with 7.82-gram heroin. The accused, identified as Dilbag Singh, was arrested from a checkpost near Sector 20, where the police stopped his car for inspection. A drugs case has been registered.

HP man held with 50-gm heroin

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, with 50 gram heroin. The accused, Panna Lal, was nabbed near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Phase 2, Ram Darbar. A drugs case has been registered at Sector 31 police station.

Daria man held for gambling

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Daria village while gambling on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ram Sunder Sah, 45, and ₹13,040 was recovered from his possession. A case was registered under Gambling Act at Industrial Area police station.

Mohali man held for snatching woman’s phone

A Mohali man has been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman of Sector 38 near the Judicial Academy in Sector 43. The accused has been identified as Vikas, 21. A snatching case has been registered at Sector 36 police station.

₹50,000 stolen from shop

Theft of ₹50,000 was reported from a confectionary shop in motor market, Manimajra. The owner of the shop, Deepak Kumar of Sector 2, Panchkula, stated in his complaint that unidentified miscreants broke the locks of the shop on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and stole the cash. A theft case has been registered at Manimajra police station.

Library assistants hold protest at PU

A number of library assistants held a protest at Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday after their screening for promotion was not held as per schedule.The screening of applications of 28 library assistants for promotion was scheduled on Tuesday at the senate hall of PU. However, they said it was not held without any intimation to them. The library assistants assembled outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar where they raised slogans against the varsity and demanded that the screening be held immediately.

Draw of lots conducted in St Kabir for 90 seats

The draw of lots for admissions to entry-level classes was held at St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 for 90 seats. The draw was conducted in a hybrid mode, with a cap on the number of parents present physically. Schools have till February 1 to display the final list for entry-level admissions and February 11 is the last day for submission of fees.