Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police on vigil for President’s visit
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police on vigil for President’s visit

Chandigarh Police have deployed around 1,200 personnel to maintain law and order during the President’s visit on Tuesday
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, on Tuesday to take part in its centenary celebrations. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have deployed around 1,200 personnel to maintain law and order during the President’s visit on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, on Tuesday to take part in its centenary celebrations.

Kovid, who will be the chief guest, will inaugurate a centenary hall, hostel block and semiconductor lab at the institute. PEC completed its 100 years on November 9.

Punjab governer Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya will be the guests of honour. The function will start around 4.30 pm.

During the visit, President’s wife Savita Kovind will inaugurate Chandigarh Bird Park at Nagar Van (City Forest) near Sukhna Lake. The aviary, spread over four acres, will house nearly 550 exotic birds from 48 species, and will be open for the public from Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP