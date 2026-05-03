Chandigarh Police ranks first in Emergency Response time in country in 2026

The city has ranked first among the states and UTs in Emergency Response timings as per data compiled by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) of the Union ministry of home affairs.

This was calculated by taking the average response time for all calls received between January 1 2026 to May 2026 for all cities and UTs. (HT Photo)

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As per data shared by the police for the National Support Services, the UT police has a response time of 4 minutes 44 seconds. This shows significant improvement, as a report by the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system had put the time at 7 minutes 3 seconds.

After the city, Dadra Daman and Diu is second with a response time of 5 minutes 3 seconds, Himachal Pradesh is third with a response time of 5 minutes 7 seconds, Rajasthan is fourth with a response time of 6 minutes 25 seconds and Uttar Pradesh is fifth with a response time of 6 minutes 29 seconds.

This was calculated by taking the average response time for all calls received between January 1 2026 to May 2026 for all cities and UTs.

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{{^usCountry}} The ERSS was launched in 2019 by the Union home ministry. It unified all emergency services under the number 112, which includes not only the police but also the fire department, women’s safety services, children’s safety services and disaster management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ERSS was launched in 2019 by the Union home ministry. It unified all emergency services under the number 112, which includes not only the police but also the fire department, women’s safety services, children’s safety services and disaster management. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per senior police officials, the city has maintained its top position owing to its comparatively smaller size compared to some other UTs and states and its coverage under the various police stations. The city also keeps adding emergency response vehicles including over 25 Tata Safari vehicles added to replace the old Suzuki Ertiga vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per senior police officials, the city has maintained its top position owing to its comparatively smaller size compared to some other UTs and states and its coverage under the various police stations. The city also keeps adding emergency response vehicles including over 25 Tata Safari vehicles added to replace the old Suzuki Ertiga vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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