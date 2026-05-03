...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh Police ranks first in Emergency Response time in country in 2026

After the city , Dadra Daman and Diu is second with a response time of 5 minutes 3 seconds, Himachal Pradesh is third with a response time of 5 minutes 7 seconds, Rajasthan is fourth with a response time of 6 minutes 25 seconds and Uttar Pradesh is fifth with a response time of 6 minutes 29 seconds.

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The city has ranked first among the states and UTs in Emergency Response timings as per data compiled by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) of the Union ministry of home affairs.

This was calculated by taking the average response time for all calls received between January 1 2026 to May 2026 for all cities and UTs. (HT Photo)

As per data shared by the police for the National Support Services, the UT police has a response time of 4 minutes 44 seconds. This shows significant improvement, as a report by the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system had put the time at 7 minutes 3 seconds.

After the city, Dadra Daman and Diu is second with a response time of 5 minutes 3 seconds, Himachal Pradesh is third with a response time of 5 minutes 7 seconds, Rajasthan is fourth with a response time of 6 minutes 25 seconds and Uttar Pradesh is fifth with a response time of 6 minutes 29 seconds.

This was calculated by taking the average response time for all calls received between January 1 2026 to May 2026 for all cities and UTs.

 
response time
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police ranks first in Emergency Response time in country in 2026
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police ranks first in Emergency Response time in country in 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.