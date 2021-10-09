Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police recover 1.6 lakh from three gamblers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police recover 1.6 lakh from three gamblers

Three Chandigarh men were arrested by the police while gambling and ₹1.59 lakh were recovered from them on Friday
Chandigarh Police booked the three men under the Gambling Act. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 02:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three Chandigarh men were arrested while gambling near garbage centre park in Sector 45 and 1.59 lakh were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep 30, a resident of Sector 52; Ompal, 55, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar; and Khalil Ahmed, 41, of Burail village.

Meanwhile, Ram Kishan of Sanjay Colony, Phase 1 Industrial Area and Narender of Hallomajra were also arrested while gambling at Sanjay Colony. Police recovered 1,140 from them.

Both cases were registered under Gambling Act and all five accused were released on bail.

