Chandigarh Police recover 1.6 lakh from three gamblers

Three Chandigarh men were arrested while gambling near garbage centre park in Sector 45 and ₹1.59 lakh were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep 30, a resident of Sector 52; Ompal, 55, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar; and Khalil Ahmed, 41, of Burail village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ram Kishan of Sanjay Colony, Phase 1 Industrial Area and Narender of Hallomajra were also arrested while gambling at Sanjay Colony. Police recovered ₹1,140 from them.

Both cases were registered under Gambling Act and all five accused were released on bail.