Chandigarh Police register FIR on court order three year after unsolved murder
The court issued directions to register an FIR on complaint filed by Naresh Kumar, whose son Rohit who worked at Government Home Science College, Chandigarh, died under mysterious circumstances in June 2019
After nearly three years of the mysterious death of a Sector 35 resident, police registered a murder case against the deceased’s friends following court’s directions.
Police have booked Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35-A for murder and criminal conspiracy.
The directions to register a case were issued by the court on the complaint filed by Naresh Kumar of Sector 35, whose son Rohit was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 13, 2019. The deceased was working as a sweeper in the Government Home Science College, Sector 10.
The complainant said, on June 13, 2019, his son received a call from one of the accused and he left the house soon after on his bike. When the victim did not return in the evening, the family contacted the two accused. Negi at the time denied meeting the victim.
Another friend of the victim later informed the family that he had been admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. They went to the hospital, but the victim had died by the time they arrived.
The family on June 20, received a parcel sent by accused Negi that had Rohit’s mobile phone, his purse and other belongings that were missing when he was found in hospital. The family shared their suspicion of the accused’s involvement with the police, but no action was taken at the time.
The complainant claimed that the accused had informed the police of a certain Pradeep Singh alias Chinni administering an injection to the victim, but no action was taken. He had even shown CCTV footage of Negi driving Rohit’s motorcycle, which was handed over by police to the family later. The complainant later filed a plea in the court.
Based on the CCTV footage of the victim being spotted with one of the accused, the court directed the police to register an FIR. The footage also showed Negi taking Rohit to hospital on a stretcher.
“Keeping in view the fact that the allegations made in the complaint disclose commission of cognizable, non-bailable offence of serious nature, the application is allowed. The station head officer at the Sector 39 police station is directed to investigate the allegations,” the court said,
A case under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
