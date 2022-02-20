Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police seize liquor being smuggled into Punjab
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police seize liquor being smuggled into Punjab

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 300 boxes of liquor being smuggled into Punjab in a pick-up truck in connection with the upcoming assembly elections.
Police checking a car at a naka on the Haryana-Punjab border, a day before the Punjab assembly elections. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 300 boxes of liquor being smuggled into Punjab in a pick-up truck in connection with the upcoming assembly elections. The driver of the vehicle, Dablu Sharma of Burail, was arrested and later released on bail. The police team had set up a naka near Central Mall, Industrial Area, Phase 1, where they stopped the truck for checking and seized the liquor. An FIR has been lodged.

The crime branch had previously recovered 300 boxes of illegal liquor on February 7 and 90 boxes on February 9 that were being illegally transported to Punjab.

Man held for serving liquor illegally

Chandigarh A resident of Sector 52 was arrested for serving liquor at his ahata, (spaces for consuming liquor near vends) in Attawa village, Sector 42, in violation of the district magistrate’s orders issued ahead of the Punjab elections. The accused has been identified as Arvind Singh.

The police said he had violated the orders issued by excise and taxation commissioner, under which a dry day has been declared from February 18 to February 20 in areas within 3 kilometres of the Punjab border. Arvind was later granted bail. A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 36 police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP