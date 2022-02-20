Chandigarh Police seize liquor being smuggled into Punjab

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 300 boxes of liquor being smuggled into Punjab in a pick-up truck in connection with the upcoming assembly elections. The driver of the vehicle, Dablu Sharma of Burail, was arrested and later released on bail. The police team had set up a naka near Central Mall, Industrial Area, Phase 1, where they stopped the truck for checking and seized the liquor. An FIR has been lodged.

The crime branch had previously recovered 300 boxes of illegal liquor on February 7 and 90 boxes on February 9 that were being illegally transported to Punjab.

Man held for serving liquor illegally

Chandigarh A resident of Sector 52 was arrested for serving liquor at his ahata, (spaces for consuming liquor near vends) in Attawa village, Sector 42, in violation of the district magistrate’s orders issued ahead of the Punjab elections. The accused has been identified as Arvind Singh.

The police said he had violated the orders issued by excise and taxation commissioner, under which a dry day has been declared from February 18 to February 20 in areas within 3 kilometres of the Punjab border. Arvind was later granted bail. A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 36 police station.