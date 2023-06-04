Chandigarh: 6 more named in multi-crore parking scam

After a three-month investigation, the Chandigarh Police has submitted a 2,500-page chargesheet in the multi-crore parking scam, naming six more accused, including a bank employee, in the case. Police had initially registered the FIR against Sanjay Sharma, the 51-year-old director of M/s Pashchatya Entertainment (P) Ltd, on February 18.

Apart from Sanjay Sharma, the chargesheet names five accomplices of Sanjay, including Anil Kumar Sharma, Karan Sharma, Ajay Kumar Singh, Vikas Pandey, Anshul Mishra, and a bank employee identified as Ravi Chandra Prakash.

The charges include Sections 420 (cheating), 467/468/471(forgery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17 police station.

In 2020, M/s Pashchatya Entertainment (P) Ltd. was awarded the contract of 57 Zone-2 parking lots for three years. The contract ended in January this year. But the firm failed to pay the licence fee worth ₹7 crore to MC, following which the civic body approached the bank concerned to recover the money through bank guarantees submitted by the contractor.

It was also found that three guarantees for ₹1.65 crore were fake.

The chargesheet mentioned that the fake bank guarantees were prepared in the office of Anil Kumar. It also mentioned that there were signatures of Ravi Chandra Parkash, the bank employees, on the fake bank guarantees.

Though the role of every accused is different, all seven together resulted in this scam, the police stated. The company had nearly collected ₹10 crore from parking lots. While Anil Sharma had diverted ₹10 crore in

four different parallel companies, his own account had only ₹1.47 crore.

