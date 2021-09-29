Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Police to carve out crime cell to speed up probes

Amid spike in crime and increased activity of gangsters in Chandigarh, the police department is all set to have a separate district crime cell
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Chandigarh Police already have two investigation wings — the crime branch in Sector 11 and operation cell in Sector 26.

Amid spike in crime and increased activity of gangsters in the city, Chandigarh Police will soon have a separate district crime cell.

A specialised investigation wing, it has got the necessary approvals, confirmed a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Chandigarh Police already have two investigation wings — the crime branch in Sector 11 and operation cell in Sector 26. The crime branch deals with heinous crimes reported in the city.

“The district crime cell is being created for effective supervision. Its need was felt in the wake of increased crime and movement of gangsters in the city,” said the officer.

The cell will be entrusted with investigation of crimes reported in the city and will be expected to not just ensure early detection but also keep a tab on activities of gangsters and their sympathisers.

According to the plans, an inspector will head the cell, which will directly report to the senior superintendent of police. About 40 police personnel from different units and wings have been already shortlisted to work in the cell, said the officer.

The cell will soon be allotted an office, for which three places have been shortlisted. The staff will be equipped with latest technology and will also work on developing human intelligence network.

The one-member police reform commission headed by former IPS officer KB Singh, in a report submitted on August 29, had recommended separation of the investigation and law-and-order wings of Chandigarh Police for better efficiency. The report stated that when the same personnel are assigned investigations and law-and-order duties, it has a cascading effect on the probe and leads to delays.

