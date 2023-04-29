Chandigarh IGP cracks the whip on unfit police personnel

Already reeling under a staff shortage, the Chandigarh police is facing a new problem – unfit cops who frequently request to sit out of law-and-order duties, citing their ill-health. Already reeling under a staff shortage, the Chandigarh police is facing a new problem – unfit cops who frequently request to sit out of law-and-order duties, citing their ill-health. (HT File)

Taking cognisance of the increase in such medical pleas, UT inspector general of police (IGP) Raj Kumar Singh, in a recent order, directed all the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to prepare a list of cops unfit for police duties and give adverse service records.

“It has come to light that a number of police personnel are unable to perform law-and-order duties in the police department due to their ill health or other reasons. Some of them are unfit for performing police duties. Due to unavailability for police duties, difficulty is being experienced by the department in maintaining law-and-order in the city,” read the order of the IGP.

The order further read, “In view of the above, all supervisory officers are directed to provide a list of cops who are unfit for police duties as well have adverse service records enabling this office to take further action as per rule.”

Sources said police are yet to compile and submit the list to the IGP.

“We came across many medical applications recently where the cops expressed inability to perform duties due to some or the other illness which hampers policing here. We already have a shortage of staff as we have around 5,700 cops deployed in UT and need much more. The medical issues, which at times are not genuine, adds to the trouble,” a senior police officer said.

Talking about certain applications, the officer added that while a few met with accidents where they got bed ridden, a few are battling cancer. “Some complain of hypertension which is possible due to the sheer pressure in this profession. Others cite issues such as nervous issues, pregnancy which is temporary. We will compile the applications soon and share it with the authorities concerned to take appropriate action,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, talking about the expected course of action against these cops, an officer said there is a provision that those who are unfit to perform due to medical reasons, can be given retirement but they would still get the salary till their retirement.

“We will retire a few cops who would be found completely unfit for the job,” an officer shared.

