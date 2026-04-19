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Chandigarh: Posing as MD, fraudster gets Manimajra firm’s accounts officer to transfer 2 cr

The fraudster had contacted the staffer on WhatsApp and instructed to immediately make the transaction, staffer got tricked after seeing display picture & name

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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A Manimajra-based pharmaceutical company lost nearly 2 crore after a fraudster impersonated its managing director (MD) on WhatsApp and tricked an employee into transferring funds, police said.

On closer inspection, Agrawal found that though the number, from which the message was received, had Jain’s display picture and name, it was a fake account. (HT Photo)

Sanjeev Agrawal, chief financial officer of Syschem India Ltd, located in NAC Manimajra, told police that the alleged fraud took place on April 15. He said the company’s accounts officer informed him around 1.35 pm that she had transferred 1.96 crore to their MD Rajan Jain after receiving a WhatsApp message from him. The message was received at 10.12 am, which had clear instructions to the accounts officer to immediately transfer the money to a bank account under the beneficiary name: BTO Stepmile Realty Private Limited with Bank Branch in Sector 12, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on these instructions, the employee had transferred 1.96 crore at around 10.45 am via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).

On closer inspection, Agrawal found that though the number, from which the message was received, had Jain’s display picture and name, it was a fake account.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Posing as MD, fraudster gets Manimajra firm’s accounts officer to transfer 2 cr
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Posing as MD, fraudster gets Manimajra firm’s accounts officer to transfer 2 cr
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