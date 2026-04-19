Chandigarh: Posing as MD, fraudster gets Manimajra firm’s accounts officer to transfer 2 cr

A Manimajra-based pharmaceutical company lost nearly ₹2 crore after a fraudster impersonated its managing director (MD) on WhatsApp and tricked an employee into transferring funds, police said.

On closer inspection, Agrawal found that though the number, from which the message was received, had Jain’s display picture and name, it was a fake account. (HT Photo)

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Sanjeev Agrawal, chief financial officer of Syschem India Ltd, located in NAC Manimajra, told police that the alleged fraud took place on April 15. He said the company’s accounts officer informed him around 1.35 pm that she had transferred ₹1.96 crore to their MD Rajan Jain after receiving a WhatsApp message from him. The message was received at 10.12 am, which had clear instructions to the accounts officer to immediately transfer the money to a bank account under the beneficiary name: BTO Stepmile Realty Private Limited with Bank Branch in Sector 12, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on these instructions, the employee had transferred ₹1.96 crore at around 10.45 am via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).

On closer inspection, Agrawal found that though the number, from which the message was received, had Jain’s display picture and name, it was a fake account.

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{{^usCountry}} Realising the fraud, the two employees immediately approached the Punjab National Bank, from where the transaction was initiated, and contacted IndusInd Bank to freeze the beneficiary account. Despite immediate requests and an official email, they were informed that the funds had already been transferred to multiple other accounts from the beneficiary account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Realising the fraud, the two employees immediately approached the Punjab National Bank, from where the transaction was initiated, and contacted IndusInd Bank to freeze the beneficiary account. Despite immediate requests and an official email, they were informed that the funds had already been transferred to multiple other accounts from the beneficiary account. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the cyber crime police station, Chandigarh. No arrests have been made yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the cyber crime police station, Chandigarh. No arrests have been made yet. {{/usCountry}}

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