Chandigarh property dealer’s story of rags to riches to disgrace

After the arrest of property dealer and financier Ram Lal Chaudhary in a cheating case, Chandigarh Police have unearthed property worth ₹135 crore owned by him and his family.

Chaudhary was arrested on November 12 for allegedly duping a Gurgoan resident of ₹5 crore on the pretext of real estate investment about five years back. He is presently in seven-day police custody.

The 64-year-old, who started off a labourer, used to stay in a shanty at Karsan Colony in Ram Darbar when he first came to Chandigarh in 1976 at the age of 19 from Rajasthan for “better future”.

Entry into real estate changed everything. Presently, he is the director of Orvis Developers in Mohali.

“He used to sell sand and bricks on a rehri. At that time, a rehri of sand would earn him ₹25,” said a police official privy to investigations.

“Over the years, he cultivated contacts with politicians, bureaucrats and cops that helped him sail through. As per the complaints, he had taken money from people to get relief in criminal cases and even helped many policemen get posted in different wings,” said another senior cop, who didn’t wish to be named.

After two unsuccessful attempts in MC elections from Mauli Jagran and Ram Darbar, Chaudhary diverted all his time to real estate and financier business.

Multiple properties

The investigations have revealed that the family now owns a house in Sector 46, Chandigarh, besides more than 40 flats, agricultural land, commercial sites and booths in Chandigarh and Mohali. The family also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, including BMW 7 series, Mercedes, Audi Q7, Range Rover and Porsche.

“Chaudhary used to give loans at high rates of interest and took signed blank affidavits as security that were later used to transfer property in his name,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Chahal said that investigations are in progress and documents related to properties worth more than ₹135 crore have been recovered. “The enforcement directorate has also sought details of his properties and bank accounts from us,” he said.

Chequered past

Over the years, Chaudhary has also been embroiled in a number of criminal cases. He was one of the accused in the infamous rape-on-wheels case registered in 2002. He was also arrested for the murder of his son’s live-in partner, who was a model. He was acquitted in both cases.

In 2005, he was booked in a drugs case in Panchkula. Later in 2008, he was convicted and fined in a case of negligent driving in Manimajra, and was also booked for cheating in Mohali. A case of theft was also registered against him at the Rohini police station in Delhi.

Alleges extortion

An additional sessions court has issued a notice to the UT administration for Wednesday, seeking reply after Chaudhary filed a petition against his seven-day remand.

The petitioner sought that the order passed by the judicial magistrate first class be kept aside and he be sent to judicial custody immediately.

Chaudhary’s counsel alleged that the property dealer was picked up by the police “illegally” and that he was being harassed by a senior police official and a station house officer, who were trying to extort money from him.