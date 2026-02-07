Chandigarh: Protest over closure of road crossing between Sectors 33 & 45

Residents of Burail village, along with representatives of various political parties, staged a protest on Friday against the UT administration’s decision to close the road connecting Sectors 33 and 45 by installing a divider at the traffic light crossing. The protest was called off later in the day after assurances from the chief architect, though opposition to the decision continues. Tension escalated when an administration team, accompanied by police and machinery, reached the site to implement the closure. Councillors and villagers rushed to the site and staged a sit-in protest, opposing the move. (HT File)

Tension escalated when an administration team, accompanied by police and machinery, reached the site to implement the closure. Councillors and villagers rushed to the site and staged a sit-in protest, opposing the move.

AAP leader Shabad Rathi criticised the administration’s action, stating that the road is used daily by schoolchildren and thousands of local residents and also serves as an important route to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. He demanded that the administration immediately stop the work and remove the grill being installed at the site.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, who also joined the protest, said it was unfortunate that such a major decision had been taken without consulting local residents or villagers of Burail. Youth Congress general secretary Sandeep Gurjar termed the move “anti-people” and warned that removal of the traffic light would worsen traffic congestion and increase the risk of road accidents.

Meanwhile, councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Kanwar Rana and Kanwarjeet Singh reached the site and extended support to the residents.

HC petition behind closure move

The move to close the crossing follows a petition filed by a section of Sector 33 residents in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking closure of the median cut on Shanti Path between Sectors 33 and 45. The petition stated that the cut hampers smooth traffic flow and poses a threat to safety of residents of Sectors 33-C and 33-D, citing incidents of chain snatching, theft, burglary, shooting and car theft over the past three years.

In November last year, the HC had issued notices to the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation on the plea. Sources said the UT administration, which now manages V-3 roads, ordered the closure of the median cut following the court proceedings, after which teams were sent on Friday morning to implement the decision.

Residents of Burail village alleged that the administration took the decision without prior notice or consultation, leading to public outrage. They warned that if their demands were not addressed, the agitation would be intensified.

Surprisingly, two women councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were seen taking opposite positions on the issue. AAP councillor Anju Katyal supported the administration’s decision to install a divider, stating that residents of her ward and Resident Welfare Associations had been demanding it since 2020. In contrast, AAP councillor Prem Lata strongly opposed the closure and joined the sit-in protest.