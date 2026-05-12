Chandigarh: PSEB Class 10 results: Mohali’s top 3 have big dreams in medicine, space

A future heart surgeon, an aspiring gynaecologist and a teenager dreaming of space research emerged among Mohali district’s brightest performers in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 results, proving that ambition, discipline and perseverance can outshine every hurdle.

Out of 9,039 students who appeared from the district, 8,611 cleared the examination. (HT File)

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Three students from the district secured positions among Punjab’s top 21 rank holders, part of the 272 students featured in the state merit list.

Leading the district was Kanwalnain Kaur of the School of Eminence, Phase 3B1, Mohali, who scored 97.54% and secured the 11th rank in Punjab. A resident of Shivalik City, Sector 126, Kharar, Kanwalnain balanced studies with athletics and science projects. The only child of music director Ramanjit Singh and Amarjit Kaur, a private school teacher, she credited her teachers for pushing her towards excellence.

Her father recalled how the evening school shift from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm often left little time for rest, yet she maintained a disciplined self-study routine. “There were moments of stress and self-doubt, but her teachers kept motivating her,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kanwalnain, who wants to become a heart surgeon, is also a state-level shot put and discus throw player. She is also set to represent Punjab in the national-level Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan 2026 after topping a state science exhibition with a project on sustainable agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanwalnain, who wants to become a heart surgeon, is also a state-level shot put and discus throw player. She is also set to represent Punjab in the national-level Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan 2026 after topping a state science exhibition with a project on sustainable agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Priya of Henderson Memorial Girls Senior Secondary School, Kharar, secured 96.62% and ranked 17th in the state merit list. The eldest among three sisters, Priya is the daughter of Birender Kumar, a food delivery partner, and Tinkal Devi, a homemaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priya of Henderson Memorial Girls Senior Secondary School, Kharar, secured 96.62% and ranked 17th in the state merit list. The eldest among three sisters, Priya is the daughter of Birender Kumar, a food delivery partner, and Tinkal Devi, a homemaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Determined to pursue medicine and become a gynaecologist, Priya said consistent study habits and support from school teachers helped her stay focused throughout the year. She secured the 729th rank in the state-level exam to study at the School of Eminence (SoE)– the Punjab government’s flagship education programme providing state-of-the-art education from Classes 9-12 for meritorious students. The results coincided with her first day at SoE, 3B1, Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Determined to pursue medicine and become a gynaecologist, Priya said consistent study habits and support from school teachers helped her stay focused throughout the year. She secured the 729th rank in the state-level exam to study at the School of Eminence (SoE)– the Punjab government’s flagship education programme providing state-of-the-art education from Classes 9-12 for meritorious students. The results coincided with her first day at SoE, 3B1, Mohali. {{/usCountry}}

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Atharv of Mountview Public School, Baltana, completed the district’s top trio with 96.31%, securing 19th rank in Punjab. His father, Kaushal Kishore, owns a waste-recycling factory and his mother, Deetika, is a homemaker. Atharv scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics and 99 each in Computer Science and Physical Education. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Atharv moved to Punjab in Class 6 and quickly adapted to a new environment. Now preparing for IIT-JEE, he hopes to build a career in astronomy and space research. Having finished his Class 10 exams on April 1, he was already looking ahead and started online coaching with Physics Wallah from April 15. Away from books, he enjoys badminton, playing the flute and being creative with Computer-generated Imagery(CGI). Atharv said nearly 10 hours of self-study every day, along with constant encouragement from teachers and parents, helped him achieve the milestone.

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Mohali ranks 10th in Punjab

Mohali district secured the 10th position in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 examinations, recording a pass percentage of 95.26%. Out of 9,039 students who appeared from the district, 8,611 cleared the examination. While the district remained among Punjab’s better-performing regions, it lagged behind top-ranked districts such as Amritsar (98.41%), Ferozepur (98.39%) and Pathankot (97.99%).

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