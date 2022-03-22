Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | PU allocates room to transgender student
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | PU allocates room to transgender student

The arrangement has been made as the PU, at this stage, does not have any separate hostel facility transgender students
PU allocated a room to transgender student Yashika at the faculty house near working women hostel in Sector 14. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Transgender student Yashika’s long wait for hostel accommodation ended on Monday with the Panjab University allocating her a room at the faculty house near working women hostel in Sector 14.

Yashika, who is pursuing a master’s degree at the university’s Centre for Human Rights and Duties, was on the merit list for hostel allocation and will be charged as per university rules for hostels. The decision was taken on the recommendation of a committee.

The arrangement has been made as the university, at this stage, does not have any separate lodging facility for transgender persons. It will be applicable till the university receives any letter/guidelines from the ministry concerned or UGC in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP