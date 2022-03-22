Chandigarh | PU allocates room to transgender student

Transgender student Yashika’s long wait for hostel accommodation ended on Monday with the Panjab University allocating her a room at the faculty house near working women hostel in Sector 14.

Yashika, who is pursuing a master’s degree at the university’s Centre for Human Rights and Duties, was on the merit list for hostel allocation and will be charged as per university rules for hostels. The decision was taken on the recommendation of a committee.

The arrangement has been made as the university, at this stage, does not have any separate lodging facility for transgender persons. It will be applicable till the university receives any letter/guidelines from the ministry concerned or UGC in this regard.