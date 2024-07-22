Chandigarh: PU extends scholarship fee payment date, protests continue

Even after Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date, for scheduled caste (SC) students of Punjab applying under Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, to July 26, protests by student parties have not ceased in the varsity with protesters threatening to burn the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) effigy in the university on Monday. Members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) sat on a hunger strike outside Chandigarh’s Panjab University V-C’s office, demanding that the date should be further extended. (HT Photo)

A circular has been issued by the dean of university instruction (DUI) regarding this and the last date for submission of fees has been extended to July 26. However, protests continued as members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) sat on a hunger strike outside the V-C’s office demanding that the date should be further extended.

A varsity official confirmed that a committee has been formed to look into how the fees can be collected from the students. The committee comprises officials, like finance and development officer, both the deans of student welfare (DSW) and is headed by professor Emmanuel Nahar, former DSW and former chairman of Punjab State Commission for Minorities. As per officials, PU is also looking into how Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, takes an undertaking from PMS scheme students for paying the fees and a similar system can also be implemented in the varsity.

As per DSW professor Amit Chauhan, the varsity is developing a mechanism to address students’ concerns. “The date extension has been given so that we can finalise a system for the students by then. We are concerned for their welfare and if a decision is not reached by July 26, then the date can be further extended as well to resolve the issue,” he added.

As per officials, only around 10% of the students have settled the complete dues under PMS scheme ever since the 2018-2019 session after the Punjab government had started a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to credit the scholarship amount. Punjab government owes PU ₹21 crore for the dues under this scheme before the start of the said session, and owes additional ₹15 crore to the varsity as dues after the 2018-2019 session.

As per the latest circular issued by the PU finance department regarding the matter, it is the department’s responsibility where students take admission, to verify whether there is any delay on part of the student to deposit the fees after it gets credited to their account. Late fees will be charged in cases where the department informs the fee-checking branch in writing that the student failed to deposit the fees within 10 days from the date of credit of scholarship amount into their account.

Various student parties had started a protest outside the V-C’s office from July 8. ASA president Amit Banga said PU authorities had earlier assured them that they would accept their demands but had later turned their back on them. He further alleged that regardless of committees being formed, they will continue to protest as the money hasn’t been transferred in many students’ accounts but PU is asking for it upfront, as was seen during some of the counsellings in departments like University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and the hotel management department. Students for Society (SFS) president Sandeep added that this is creating an entry point barrier for poor SC students who wish to seek admission in PU.