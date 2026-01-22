Chandigarh: PU improves standings in THE 2026 subject rankings

Panjab University has improved its standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with several disciplines registering upward movement compared to the previous year. Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the university would continue to focus on improving student employability and value addition in research quality, teaching standards and global engagement to further strengthen its academic standing. (HT Photo for representation)

In computer science, PU moved up from the 601-800 bracket in 2025 to the 501-600 band in 2026. Life sciences recorded one of the biggest gains, advancing from the 601-800 range to the 401–500 bracket, while physical sciences improved from 601-800 to 501-600. The university maintained its global position in medical and health sciences in the 301-400 band. Business and economics as well as engineering continued to feature in the 601-800 bracket, while social sciences remained in the 801-1000 range. Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the university would continue to focus on improving student employability and value addition in research quality, teaching standards and global engagement to further strengthen its academic standing.

In comparison, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, continued to perform strongly in science based disciplines. In the latest available THE subject rankings, Shoolini was placed in the 201-250 global bracket for physical sciences, the best among Indian institutions in the subject along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The university was also ranked in the 251-300 bracket for life sciences and in the 401-500 range for engineering and medical and health sciences.

IISc Bengaluru remains the highest-ranked Indian institution in computer science, placed 96th globally in the THE World University Rankings by Subject 2025, making it the only Indian university to feature in the global top 100 for the discipline. PU’s computer science ranking places it alongside other Indian institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Aligarh Muslim University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, which also fall within the 501-600 band.

The THE subject rankings are based on five parameters-teaching (learning environment), research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook. PU’s improvement across multiple subjects reflects gains across these indicators, particularly in research linked metrics.

The 2026 edition of the THE World University Rankings by Subject evaluated more than 2,000 universities from over 90 countries, highlighting increasing competition among Indian institutions to improve their global academic standing.