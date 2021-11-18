Chandigarh: PU’s iconic Student Centre to reopen from Dec 1

The iconic Student Centre of Panjab University (PU), which remained closed after the pandemic broke-out, last year in March, will reopen from December 1.

The university has approved its reopening from December 1 and will be announced soon, sources at the university said on Wednesday. The eateries at the Student Centre, which is one of the main attractions on the campus, will be allowed to reopen. However, some riders are expected, too, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PU is in the process of phased reopening of the campus and so far many departments have reopened for postgraduate students. The step to reopen the Student Centre is said to bring normalcy on the campus as it is the epicentre of student activities.

PU’s Student Centre is considered the heart of the social activities of students. Its building houses an old Coffee House, recreation room, offices of the students’ council and the dean-students’ welfare and a couple of eateries. “It is a welcome decision not only for students but also for all those whose livelihood depends on it,” said Nikhil Narmeta of the NSUI.

President of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), Mritunjay Kumar said, “The Student Centre is an epicentre of campus life in PU and its reopening will help in bringing normalcy on the campus. If the university is considering reopening it, that is a welcome step. Since AC Joshi library is open, students need a place where they can interact with each other.”

The reopening of the famous South India Coffee house at PU’s Student Centre is still unclear. In October last year, the South India Coffee House was auctioned for ₹1,03,000 per month for a period of five years. It had announced its closure in June 2019. The Coffee House, which was opened in 1975, had announced its closure due to a decrease in footfall and consequent losses.

Meanwhile, the university is in the process of further reopening the campus for students. A meeting of the panel in this regard is expected in the coming days.