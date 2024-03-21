Chandigarh: PU set to resume bus service to NABI from April

Lying defunct for four years, the two buses given to Panjab University (PU) to connect member institutes of Chandigarh Region Innovation Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) are set to ply again in April. The interested students will have to pay ₹ 1,500 per month in advance so that the varsity can get an idea of the total takers of the service. (HT PHOTO)

As per a member of the committee formed to look into the possibility of resumption of bus services, on the demand of students doing thesis work at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), the authorities have recommended to ply one coach from PU to the institute situated in Sector 81 of Mohali, for now. The proposal is awaiting approval from the PU vice-chancellor.

The interested students will have to pay ₹1,500 per month in advance so that the varsity can get an idea of the total takers of the service. The bus, with maximum occupancy of 28, should be at least half occupied or else the service will be stopped from the next month.

CRIKC was formed in November 2012 at Panjab University. As many as 15 institutes of the region are a part of it, including PU, NABI, PGIMER, PEC, IIT Ropar and ISB Mohali, among others. The funds to purchase the two buses were donated by the then MP Pawan Kumar Bansal but the bus service had started stagnating even before the onset of Covid in 2020. The matter was also discussed in various PU meetings as only two or three students were availing the bus service at that time, before the service was stopped during the Covid pandemic.