Chandigarh pugilists land golden punches at Khelo India Youth Games
Chandigarh pugilists ensured that the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games ended on a high note for their side as they bagged five medals — two gold, a silver and two bronze medals — as the sporting extravaganza came to a close on Monday.
The last day of Games began with Ankit defeating Viktor Singh of Maharashtra in the bantamweight (51-54kg) category. Trailing 0-5 at the end of Round 1, the boxer took on a more aggressive approach to the contest, as advised by his coach. He was rewarded for the same, posting 3-2 in Round 2 and 5-0 in the final round to complete the sensational comeback.
The 18-year-old Achal Veer, born to a boxing coach, also posted a strong performance as he beat Anjani Kumar of Andhra Pradesh by 3-2 for gold in the welterweight (63.5-67kg) category.
Speaking after his win, Veer said, “The most difficult fight was the quarterfinals for me where I had to beat an Asian youth bronze medalist from Delhi. But this match was not tough and I was able to dominate.”
Ashish Hooda, meanwhile, lost the light middleweight (67-71kg) gold medal bout to Harshit Rathee of Haryana by a 4-1 margin. The 17-year-old was, nonetheless, high-spirited after bringing back a silver medal.
Renu Rajbir, the only female medalist for the side in boxing had beaten opponents from Jammu and Kashmir and UP, before falling short against a Manipur-based boxer in the semis to settle for the bronze. Kavi Kumar also bagged bronze, having beaten a Himachal Pradesh bozer before losing in the semis. \
Boxing was the most successful sport for the Chandigarh side in terms of medal count behind Gatka.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwant Singh, head coach of boxing at sports complex, Sector 56, said, “The athlete is the face of the performance, but the effort from the back by the support staff has a major impact on the result.”
Singh could be seen willing on his charges from outside the ring throughout.
Chandigarh ended the tournament in the 13th position with 16 medals — five gold, four silver and seven bronze.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics