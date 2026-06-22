Chandigarh: Punjab, HP, J&K owe PGIMER 14 crore

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has to recover ₹13.69 crore from governments of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for treating patients under health insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mukhya Mantri Himachal Healthcare scheme (HIMCARE).

₹2.69 crore is pending with Punjab, ₹6.8 crore with J&K and ₹4.2 crore with HP. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the AB-PMJAY scheme, Punjab and J&K have to pay ₹2.69 crore and ₹6.8 crore, respectively, whereas HP has a pending amount of ₹4.2 crore under the HIMCARE scheme, with the PGIMER public relations office stating that reminders are being sent to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh while the case related to J&K is sub judice.

Under the health schemes, treatment up to ₹5 lakh is provided in secondary and tertiary care hospitals for specified treatments and the state governments are liable to pay for the same within 30 days of receiving the documents. According to the PGIMER, states keep on delaying the payments for months. A report from the Indian Audit and Accounts department on PGIMER from 2021-22 to 2024-25 (till September) flagged the non-recovery of ₹25.61 crore from states under AB-PMJAY scheme and ₹4.02 crore from Himachal Pradesh under HIMCARE.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Since 2025, the pending amount of Punjab and J&K has reduced to ₹2.69 crore and ₹6.8 crore. However, Himachal Pradesh’s pending dues of ₹4.2 crore remain unchanged, showed the data shared by the public relations office of the PGIMER. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since 2025, the pending amount of Punjab and J&K has reduced to ₹2.69 crore and ₹6.8 crore. However, Himachal Pradesh’s pending dues of ₹4.2 crore remain unchanged, showed the data shared by the public relations office of the PGIMER. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The audit report mentioned that a memorandum of understanding was executed between the National Health Agency (NHA) and the PGIMER in 2018 for free treatment for AB-PMJAY beneficiaries. The pact with HP for HIMCARE was signed for two years in 2024.

According to an official of the PGIMER public relations office, reminders are sent routinely to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for recovery of the dues. The case involving J&K is under arbitration, with hearings underway, the official mentioned. In the audit report, PGIMER stated that it has been taking up the matter with the state governments from time to time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PGIMER receives a large number of patients from these states. In 2023-24, of all 27 lakh patients visiting outpatient departments (OPD), 37.8% were from Punjab, 13.7% from Himachal Pradesh and 3.2% were from Jammu and Kashmir. The proportion was similar among in-patient departments as out of 1 lakh patients admitted, 39.1% were from Punjab, 15.6% from Himachal Pradesh and 3% from Jammu and Kashmir.