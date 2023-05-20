Punjab cops raid over 4,000 premises of people with criminal record

CHANDIGARH : Punjab Police on Friday carried out simultaneous raids across the state with a 3,000-strong force against anti-social elements with criminal record, a senior official said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the day-long operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner and all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were asked to depute at least one party per police station under a sub-inspector-rank official to check the whereabouts of these persons.

He said 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 cops, conducted raids on the premises of 4,171 persons who have a criminal record.

The special DGP said the purpose of the operation was to know the whereabouts of such persons, besides ensuring that they have returned to the mainstream.

He said the police also questioned family members of these people, asked about their properties, and checked if they had done any bank transactions with a foreign source.

