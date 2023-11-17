Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: PUTA meets vice-chancellor over pending issues

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Issues discussed during the PUTA meeting were enhancement of retirement age to 65 years and inclusion of teachers beyond 60 years of age in committees of departments/university

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday met Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig to discuss various issues, including the release of arrears of salary as per the 7th Pay Commission and promotion policy at dental institute.

PUTA will hold its general body meeting on November 20. (HT File)

Other issues discussed were enhancement of retirement age to 65 years and inclusion of teachers beyond 60 years of age in committees of departments/university.

The V-C shared that PU was trying its best to get funds released for disbursement of arrears as per 7th Pay Commission at the earliest. She stated that higher offices, including that of chancellor, were aware of the demand of the university to seek enhancement in funds from UGC and she was hopeful the matter will be resolved soon. She also agreed with their other demands.

PUTA will now hold its general body meeting on November 20 where these issues will also be on their agenda.

