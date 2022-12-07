Chandigarh pvt schools to begin admissions to entry-level classes

Come Wednesday, private schools can post admission forms for enrolling children to entry-level classes on their websites, as per the schedule posted by the education department.

While admission forms are available free of cost, general category students will have to pay a registration of ₹100, while submitting the form – the last day for which is December 20.

Admission to private and convent schools will be done through a draw of lots. There are around 80 recognised private schools in Chandigarh.

The list of eligible candidates will be released on the schools’ website by January 16, while the list of selected candidates and those on the waiting list will be put up on February 3. The last day to deposit the fee is February 13.

More seats available in convent schools

This year, the number of seats in four schools – Carmel Convent School, Sector 9; St John’s High School in Sector 26; Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 and St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32 – has been increased to 920.