Chandigarh: Rain drops maximum temperature by two notches

With 16.6mm rain recorded throughout the day, the maximum temperature dropped by two notches in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Although less likely, chances of rain will continue on Thursday and Friday as well and will pick up from Saturday onwards, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“A western disturbance (WD) was active in the city from Tuesday night, due to which trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded on Tuesday as well. The system hit its peak on Wednesday, with light rain throughout the day and 5mm recorded till 5:30 pm,” said an IMD official. By 11:30 pm, 11.6 mm more rain was recorded.

The maximum temperature, which was already low at 17.2°C on Tuesday, went further down to 15.2°C on Wednesday, five degrees below normal. However, due to the cloudy cover at night, the minimum temperature went up marginally from 11.9°C to 12.3°C, seven notches above normal.

“The WD will affect the city on Thursday as well, but to lesser extent,” said the IMD official. From Friday night onwards, another WD is expected to affect the city, and more rain is likely during the weekend . While the day temperature will remain low (17-19°C), the minimum temperature will stay on the higher side (10-11°C) in the next few days, ruling out the possibility of cold wave during this period.

Six flights cancelled, 16 delayed

Due to bad weather in the region on Wednesday, six flights were cancelled while seven arrived and nine departed late at the Chandigarh International Airport.

The cancelled flights include three from Srinagar (two of Go First and one of IndiGo), Air India’s Kullu flight, Go First’s Hyderabad flight and IndiGo’s flight from Leh.

The flight operators said that seven flights arrived late at Chandigarh by around half an hour to an hour, while nine flights departed late owing to poor visibility factor.