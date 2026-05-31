Chandigarh: Rain, hail drag day temps down to 25.3°C on city’s coldest May day in 57 years

The city recorded its coldest May day in 57 years on Saturday as intermittent rain and thunderstorms dragged the maximum temperature down to 25.3°C, 14.8 degrees below normal. With this, Chandigarh was colder than Manali (25.6°C) and Dharamshala (28°C), India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Chandigarh was colder than Manali (25.6°C) and Dharamshala (28°C), India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. (HT Photo)

According to MeT officials, the city received 24.6 mm rain during the day, accompanied by brief hail around 8.37 am and gusty winds reaching 80 kmph.

Saturday’s high was a 10-degree drop from Friday, when the maximum temperature stood at 35.6°C. This was the lowest day temperature recorded in the city since 1969 when the IMD began maintaining month-wise records. Before this, the coldest May day was recorded in 2023 – on May 2 when the maximum temperature logged was 25.7°C.

The minimum temperature also dropped sharply, falling from 23°C on Friday to 18°C on Saturday, 7.7 degrees below normal and the lowest recorded this month. This was lower than last year’s May minimum of 19.5°C recorded on May 6, though the city had witnessed an even lower minimum of 17.4°C on May 2, 2024.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that the early morning hail and intermittent rain throughout the day, along with snow and showers in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, had led to a cooling effect in the city.

A strong western disturbance is active in the city, Paul further said while adding that the system had started on Thursday itself, with parts of southern Haryana and Delhi experiencing some showers.

He said that Chandigarh logged around 6.4 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday and 18.2 mm rain later during the day.

The IMD director clarified that these were not pre-monsoon showers, which are generally observed around 72 hours before monsoon is declared. Monsoon is yet to hit much of mainland India so its effect on Saturday’s rains was minimal.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions can be expected but there are no chances of rain, Met officials said.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 36°C while the minimum will remain between 18°C and 19°C.