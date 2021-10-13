Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Ramlila associations upset over cracker ban this Dussehra
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Ramlila associations upset over cracker ban this Dussehra

Ramlila organisers said the ban just two days before Dussehra when effigies have been fitted with crackers will lead to huge losses
The organisers of the Sector-20 Ramlila met Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Yadav on Wednesday and requested him to give some relaxations in the orders for cracker ban. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST
By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

The UT administration’s decision to ban crackers this Dussehra and Diwali has invited resentment from the Ramlila organising committees, who believe that burning effigies without crackers will make an already low-key festival even more drab.

Decision to ban crackers on Diwali was taken on October 12 in continuation with last year’s practice. The order, issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, came into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. Any violation can invite up to two-year imprisonment. Burning of effigies on Dussehra, however, will be allowed.

Senior vice-president of the Sector-20 Ramlila, Ashok Choudhary, said, “Cracker ban has come just two days before the festival when all arrangements have been made. Our association has placed orders for effigies worth over 3 lakh and crackers have already been fitted in them. The administration should have at least given permission to Ramlila associations to use crackers as the ban will only result in huge financial losses for the organisers.”

Choudhary further added that people specially visited the Dussehra ground to watch the pomp and show and without crackers, the audience will not like it.

The organisers of the Sector-20 Ramlila also met UT home secretary Nitin Yadav on Wednesday and requested him to give some relaxations in the orders.

Director of the Ordnance Cable Factory (OCF) Sanskritik Manch, Jyoti Swaroop Bhardwaj, which stages Ramlila in Sector 29, said, “Ramlila associations will definitely abide by the administration’s rules, but we will suffer financial problems due to the cracker ban. Instead of putting a complete ban on the sale and purchase of crackers, the administration must give some relaxations in the orders like limiting the quantity.”

“We can use green-crackers to limit the pollution. This way, people will enjoy the festivals and organisers will be able to cope up with the losses, which they are facing since the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

An effigy artiste, Hader Ali of Kalka, said, “Since the pandemic, this is the first time that Dussehra is being celebrated. Last year, too, we had made small effigies and we will have to bear financial losses yet again this year because effigies with crackers have already been made.”

