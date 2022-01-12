Chandigarh rape case: Three home guards awarded for their role in arresting accused

The three Home Guard volunteers who helped apprehend the autorickshaw driver who raped a 35-year-old Kolkata woman in Sector 17 a day prior, received a cash award of ₹5,000 from the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday.

The victim had been raped and dropped in Sector 17 by the accused, Jai Dev, 27, of Darua. She had boarded the autorickshaw from railway station to the Sector 17 bus stand and was raped in a secluded area.

The volunteers, Vijay Rana, Kuldeep Verma and Ashwani, who were posted at the mini civil secretariat, Haryana, had found her and called the police.She confided in them that she was raped by Jai Dev and told them the direction in which he had driven off.

“The volunteers, after taking details from the victim, went out to apprehend the accused who was still plying close to the bus stand. They apprehended him and, in the meantime, police arrived and arrested him based on the identification of the victim,” shared a senior police officer.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal took to Twitter and shared “Rewarded the Haryana Home Guard volunteers who rescued the victim of unfortunate rape incident in Sector 17 and helped in apprehending the culprit due to their alertness and sincerity.”

Autorickshaw drivers told to get registered

Police teams held a verification drive on Tuesday and asked all autorickshaw drivers to get registered. There are about 400 autorickshaws that ply from Sector 17 to bus stand. The police will also increase patrolling and check the autorickshaws, especially at night.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar of tricity autorickshaw union, said they have asked the drivers to paste stickers with complete details of driver as well as the vehicle on the windscreen of their three-wheelers. “This will help in verification of the drivers and ensure that even new drivers are verified,” said Kumar.

