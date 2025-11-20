Chandigarh: Raza maintains lead on Day 2 of ladies amateur golf championship

On Day 2 of the 31st Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship being played at Chandigarh Golf Club, Hazel Chauhan notched an impressive gross score of 76. She was closely followed by Raza Kaur who maintained her lead on Day 2 of the tournament. She carded a 78 gross, tying with Pooja Narwal, who also returned a solid 78. Player Mahira Sharma in action during the golf championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In the Under-12 Sub-Junior category, Aarushi Sharma maintained her lead with a gross 84, followed by Mahira Sharma.

In the Junior (Under-18) division, Ojaswini Saraswat delivered a strong performance, scoring 76, while Bhavya Mann followed with a gross 79.

In the Silver Division, Rana Virk led the field with a gross score of 92, ahead of Shilpa Das who scored 94. In the Bronze Division, Neelam Garg topped the chart with a gross 98, and Gulshan Rai posted 105.

The Pali Sukarchakia Memorial Trophy for Super Seniors (70+, 36 holes) also concluded on Wednesday with Swatantar Ratia emerging the gross winner with a total of 192, while Binny Bath secured the Nett title with 149.

In the Neelu Chopra Senior Challenge Trophy (60+, 36 holes), Punam Kalra clinched the gross title with a total of 180, edging ahead of Pauline Singh on Day 2. Neeru Singh won the Nett prize with 142, followed by Veera Singh at 151.