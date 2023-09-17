Chandigarh recognised for its oxygen management

The City Beautiful has been recognised as the top innovative state in India for its outstanding oxygen management, with the Government of India extending its congratulations to the UT health department for its efforts in the field.

Centre extended its congratulations to the Chandigarh health department for its efforts in the field of oxygen management. (HT File)

The achievement has been featured in the Centre’s Coffee Table Book and other states across the country have been advised to adopt Chandigarh’s oxygen management approach.

Speaking of the feat, Dr Manjeet Singh and Dr Manpreet, the designated officers for oxygen management, highlighted that during the second wave of Covid, substantial efforts were initiated after achieving top-tier management technology.

They added that the efforts primarily revolved around optimising the operation of oxygen generator plants in both government and private hospitals. The key objectives were to ensure efficient oxygen utilisation, minimise wastage and adhere to audit-related standards, ultimately benefiting a larger number of patients with fewer oxygen resources.

“Training programmes were conducted for government and private doctors, along with paramedical and technical staff, resulting in significant benefits,” Manjeet added.

