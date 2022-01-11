Chandigarh records 967 Covid cases in record surge

As many as 967 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Monday, an all-time high since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. The previous record was set on May 9, 2021, when the second wave peaked at 895 cases. The UT’s tally has climbed to 69,388.

Even the PGIMER authorities confirmed that 98 more healthcare workers of the institute tested positive on Monday, taking the total number since December 20 to 549. Those found positive include junior resident doctors, senior residents, faculty members, nurses, sanitation staff and other staffers.

Amid the rising numbers, the Chandigarh administration on Monday declared 33 more micro-containment zones, across the city.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old man from Dadumajra, who was brought dead to GMSH, Sector 16, tested positive posthumously. He had a history of heart disease, hypertension and diabetes mellitus. It took the city’s death toll to 1,081.

The daily positivity rate also jumped to 23.13%, as of 4,181 samples tested by the health department, 967 were found positive on Monday.

The active caseload has gone up to 3,253, though hospitalisations remain low. Of the total active cases, only 135 people are hospitalised at government and private facilities while 3,072 are isolated at their homes and 46 at mini-Covid care centres.

However, even as hospitalisation rates are low across the tricity, the occupancy of 126 ventilator beds at government and private facilities rose drastically from nine to 25 within a day. Meanwhile, only 236 out of 519 oxygen beds were occupied and all 21 ICU beds were vacant. The occupancy included patients from other states admitted in the Chandigarh hospitals.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Monday reviewed preparedness of private hospitals to handle the surge. He told them to reserve 50% beds for Covid-19 patients and warned them against flouting the cap on treatment charges and guidelines issued by the Union government and UT administration.

“Presently there is no need to fix daily quota of oxygen cylinders for private hospitals. However, private hospitals and private refilling vendors are directed to maintain a record of number of cylinders being used per day, rates charged and all necessary details,” Garg said.

Covid in Panchkula: Positivity rate shoots up to 40%

The single-day positivity rate climbed to an all-time high of 40% in Panchkula, as 344 of the 858 people sampled for Covid-19 were found infected with the virus in the district on Monday.

The fresh cases were spread across sectors in Panchkula, with a number of them also surfacing in neighbouring towns and villages, including Kalka, Pinjore and Raipur Rani.

The district has reported 33,010 cases so far, of which 1,622 are still active. Among them, only 41 patients are hospitalised while the remaining 1,581 are in home isolation.

Dr Mankirat, spokesperson for the civil surgeon, Panchkula, said: “This is the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The reason is that those who tested positive were sampled on Sunday, when testing numbers remain low and more symptomatic patients come forward, leading to more positive reports.”

Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer, Panchkula, said the health department is ensuring that adequate health infrastructure is in place. “Two Covid care centres with total bed capacity of 64 have become functional near Mansa Devi Complex and at the community centre in Sector 12A. Another will come up in Sector 21,” she said.

On objections being raised by the Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, against opening of these centres in residential areas, Dr Kumar said: “Most positive people are home isolated, which means they are living at their homes inside these sectors. When people don’t object to that, then why object to Covid care centres in community halls. There is no risk to others.”

Covid in Mohali: Non-essential shops to shut by 8pm

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Mohali district magistrate has ordered the closure of all non-essential shops at 8pm. The night curfew is already in place from 10pm to 5am, and shops can open at 5am.

According to orders issued under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, all shops and vehicles/persons dealing with essential commodities, such as food, medicines, milk and milk products, poultry, etc, shall be exempted. Further, there shall be no restrictions on movement of raw materials, finished goods or personnel, related to manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drugs, including vaccines and medical devices, diagnostic testing kits, etc. Any violation will invite criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the district on Monday reported 671 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the count to 72,388. As many as 364 cases surfaced in Mohali subdivision, 201 in Kharar and 106 in Dera Bassi.

Even the active caseload has surged to 3,221, though only four patients are hospitalised: two each at PGIMER and Max Hospital

Despite low hospitalisations, the district administration is ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the second wave.

“From January 15, we will have the provision of 30 ICU beds at the government hospital in Phase 6. We already have the provision for 500 beds for both L2 (oxygen support) and L3 (critical) patients in government and private hospitals of the district,” said deputy commissioner Isha Kalia.

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Phase 6, has come up with a 100-bed makeshift hospital on the college premises. With this, the total capacity of beds at government hospitals in Phase 6 will reach 330.

We have already set up a Covid skill lab and, all four oxygen plants (1,000 LPM) are functional,” said Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director-principal of the medical college.