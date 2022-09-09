Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020

With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1°C on Wednesday to 36.2°C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 36.2°C, Thursday’s maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6°C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4°C.

In September 2021, the maximum temperature had not crossed 35.7°C throughout the month.

According to IMD officials, the temperature has been rising in the absence of rain since September 1. Dry weather is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday as well, while there are some chances of rain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 25.6°C on Wednesday to 25.5°C on Thursday, but was still four degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.