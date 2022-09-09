Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020
At 36.2°C, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Thursday was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6°C on September 22, 2020
With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1°C on Wednesday to 36.2°C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At 36.2°C, Thursday’s maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6°C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4°C.
In September 2021, the maximum temperature had not crossed 35.7°C throughout the month.
According to IMD officials, the temperature has been rising in the absence of rain since September 1. Dry weather is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday as well, while there are some chances of rain on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 25.6°C on Wednesday to 25.5°C on Thursday, but was still four degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.
-
Armed with drones, Ludhiana traffic police get bird’s-eye view on city streets
In a bid to help manage flow of commuters better, police commissionerate's traffic wing deputed drone cameras at bus spots across the city — also keeping the off chance of pressing more equipment into force open. Elaborating, joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh said the drone camera feed will be connected to a traffic control room, from where the officers would monitor the entire situation.
-
57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year
A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year. Of these, 19 patients are from the city itself. The suspected swine flu cases tally for the district stands at 292, of which 95 were city residents and 197 suspected patients lived elsewhere in the district.
-
Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action
Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer at Division number 3 and Inspector Sukhdev Brar's gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.
-
Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics