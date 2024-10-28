Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Renowned columnist & writer H Kishie Singh passes away

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2024 07:06 AM IST

He was a motoring correspondent for various newspapers and has also been the contributing editor for numerous magazines; Singh’s latest book, ‘Good Motoring’, was published recently

H Kishie Singh, 85, a well-known author and columnist, passed away after a brief illness in Kansal on Saturday night. He was a motoring correspondent for various newspapers and has also been the contributing editor for numerous magazines. Singh’s latest book, ‘Good Motoring’, was published recently. He was one of the organisers of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival.

H Kishie Singh was one of the organisers of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival. (HT File)
