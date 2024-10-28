Chandigarh: Renowned columnist & writer H Kishie Singh passes away

H Kishie Singh, 85, a well-known author and columnist, passed away after a brief illness in Kansal on Saturday night. He was a motoring correspondent for various newspapers and has also been the contributing editor for numerous magazines. Singh’s latest book, ‘Good Motoring’, was published recently. He was one of the organisers of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival.

