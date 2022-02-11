Chandigarh repatriates 2 Haryana Civil Service officers

The Chandigarh administration repatriated two Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers back to their parent cadre on Thursday.

The order issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, states, “Rajiv Prashad, director, industries, UT, and Inder Jeet, who had joined the UT administration a few days back and are awaiting posting, are hereby repatriated to their parent state of Haryana with immediate effect.”

Both were only recently deputed from the Haryana government to UT administration. Both the officers are among the 23 HCS and allied officers who were issued show-cause notices for “dispensing with their services” by the Haryana government in November 2021. The show-cause notices were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court and were stayed

They are among the officers who were recruited pursuant to a 2004 advertisement during the tenure of the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal government.

As many as 102 officers were selected, but after allegations of adopting unfair means to select candidates were levelled, a vigilance probe was conducted during the rule of Congress government. The vigilance bureau found that around 30 candidates (including Prasad and Jeet) were untainted and subsequently they were appointed by the state government in 2016.

However, last year, the state government told the high court that the entire selection process was vitiated. Hence, these 19 officers too were given show-cause notices of dismissal. The state had submitted its response to a plea from those who were not given appointments.

During the hearing the petition for staying the show cause notice, the HC had observed, “The entire selection process that had withstood the judicial review from the high court and followed by the Supreme Court, has now been exhumed all over again.”

UT department reshuffle

The UT adviser relieved SS Gill of the charge of secretary, personnel on Thursday. In his place, Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare and women and child development, will be new secretary, personnel, establishment and vigilance.

Shalini Chetal, HCS officer, has been given the charge of industries director, MC joint commissioner, and director, rural development and panchayats.