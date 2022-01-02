Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh reports 70 new Covid cases, highest daily count since June

With Mohali reporting 29 cases and Panchkula adding 26 cases, the tricity’s single-day count stood at 125 on the day. The only silver lining was that there were no deaths on the day.
NEW YEAR, OLD HABITS: Amid a worrying upward trend in Covid cases, residents seen thronging the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh with complete disregard to social distancing on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Just a day after reporting 49 Covid cases, Chandigarh logged 70 more infections on Saturday, an overnight jump of 42.8%.

This is the highest single-day case count recorded in the city since June.

On Saturday, Chandigarh saw the highest single-day case count recorded in the city since June. (HT Photo)

Active case count at six-month high

The active cases too shot up to 457, the highest the tricity has seen since June when it was in the midst of the second wave. At present, there are 236 people are actively infected in Chandigarh, followed by 114 in Mohali and 107 in Panchkula.

The positivity rates in the three jurisdictions also stood above 1%. On Saturday, the positivity rate in Chandigarh was as high as 4.75%, followed by 2.41% in Mohali and 1.63% in Panchkula.

Experts say the spurt in infections is a clear indication of the beginning of third wave.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Covid cases are rising sharply in Chandigarh, which is an indication of the third wave. This is a result of crowded gatherings that took place during election campaigns, marriage events and year-end festivities. People must follow basic rules like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and getting vaccinated against the disease as it will help control transmission.”

