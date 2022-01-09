Chandigarh resident blackmailed into paying 50,000

Fraudsters extorted ₹50,000 from a Sector-34 resident after blackmailing him with a video.

The victim, Inder Mohan Jeet Singh, who works for an airline, told the police that he became friends with a woman through social media and they exchanged phone numbers. Eventually, she began calling him via WhatsApp and even used foul language once. Later, she started harassing him using a video and extorted ₹50,000 from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said a man, claiming to be a police official, had also contacted him to help him get the video deleted, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to trace the fraudsters.