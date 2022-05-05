Chandigarh resident duped of ₹4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of ₹4.34 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC. In his complaint, Manjinder Singh of Sector 32 said he received a link for updating his KYC, but upon opening it, the money was deducted over a series of transactions. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
33-year-old caught with 13 gm heroin
Teen held for burglary at factory
Theft at Sector-52 house
HP man nabbed with illegal liquor in Panchkula
Two held for snatching mobile phone
Haryana Warriors, Beas XI win cricket titles
Certificate course for badminton coaches concludes
PU convocation rehearsal today
Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general's son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding hSidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu'selection as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.
2015 sacrilege: Faridkot court grants bail to Ram Rahim in ‘bir’ theft case
Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district. Punjab Police special investigation team, probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case.
Patiala law university declared containment zone as 60 test Covid +ve
Patiala: Sixty students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, has been found Covid positive in the last two days, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone. The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being.
Farmers raise sanitation issues at dairy complexes in Ambala
Scores of dairy farmers, mostly operating within the limits of the municipal corporation, have flagged the dearth of facilities at the dairy complexes in Kanwala and Katholi villages in Ambala City. A resident of Sector 7, Rishi Pal, said he shifted to Kanwala complex in 2015 and the civic body has not even cleaned the choked sewage lines once.
Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time
Chandigarh : Days after Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary recommended action against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for “anti-party” activities, the former state Congress chief, in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, said “he has given the right to reply to time”. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.
