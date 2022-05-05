Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh resident duped of 4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC
Chandigarh resident duped of 4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC

Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of 4
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Chandigarh resident of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC. (iStockphoto)
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Chandigarh resident of 4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 05, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of 4.34 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC. In his complaint, Manjinder Singh of Sector 32 said he received a link for updating his KYC, but upon opening it, the money was deducted over a series of transactions. A case under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

33-year-old caught with 13 gm heroin

Chandigarh A 33-year-old man was arrested for possessing 13 gm gram heroin near the Sector 52/61 Light Point on Wednesday. The accused, Joginder Singh, alias Gogi, is a resident of Sector 52. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 36 police station.

Teen held for burglary at factory

Chandigarh Police have solved the April 26 burglary at a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 2, with the arrest of an 18-year-old youth. The accused, Rahul Kumar, of Hallomajra village, was arrested on the complaint of Gokul Nirwan of Zirakpur. Nirwan had told the police that on the intervening night between April 26 and April 27, someone stole 1.60 lakh in cash, an inverter, electricity wires and LED lights from his factory. The accused has been booked under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

Theft at Sector-52 house

Chandigarh Thieves broke into a Sector-52 house on Monday night and decamped with valuables while the family was asleep on the roof. The complainant, Babbu, who works at a hotel in Khajeri, told the police that his family forgot to lock the main door before going to sleep on the roof. The next morning, they found one gold chain, one gold ring, one silver bracelet and 23,000 cash missing from an almirah. Police lodged an FIR under Section 380 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station on Tuesday and initiated a probe.

HP man nabbed with illegal liquor in Panchkula

Panchkula A resident of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was caught with 200 boxes of illegal liquor in Pinjore on Monday. The accused, Vishal Thakur, was arrested after he could not provide any documents regarding the liquor. He was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police remand.

Two held for snatching mobile phone

Chandigarh Police arrested two autorickshaw-borne men who allegedly snatched a mobile phone late on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Rahul and hailing from Uttarakhand and his accomplice Navneet of Sector 52, were arrested In his complaint, Mohit Kumar of Sector 42, said his phone was snatched at a road near the small chowk, Sector 42/43. He and his uncle managed to get hold of one of the accused, while the other managed to drive away in his autorickshaw. The other accused was later arrested by the police. The police said the accused have been involved in snatching mobile phones for a long time. A case under sections 379A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Haryana Warriors, Beas XI win cricket titles

Chandigarh The 7th Usha Divyang Cricket League, organised by Usha International in association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation of Punjab, saw spirited on-ground action in the finals on Wednesday. In the wheelchair final, Haryana Warriors beat Punjab Lions by 34 runs. In the deaf category, meanwhile, Beas XI took home a 44-run win over Jhelum XI.

Certificate course for badminton coaches concludes

Chandigarh A 15-day certificates course for badminton coaches conducted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) NIS Patiala concluded on Wednesday at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan. As many as 56 trainee coaches attended this course under the supervision of Surinder Mahajan.

PU convocation rehearsal today

Chandigarh The rehearsal for Panjab University’s annual convocation, scheduled for May 6, will be held on Wednesday at the varsity’s gymnasium hall. Aa many as 1,119 PhD degrees will be conferred at the convocation, which is being held after a gap of two years. Ahead of the convocation, vice-chancellor Raj Kumar also held a review meeting with the teachers involved in various preparations.

