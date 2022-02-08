Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh resident killed in hit-and-run in Mohali
Chandigarh resident killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

In a hit-and-run case, a 26-year-old Chandigarh resident was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he was out on a morning walk near Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase-8, Mohali, on Monday
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In a hit-and-run case, a 26-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he was out on a morning walk near Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase-8, Mohali, on Monday. The driver of the car fled from the scene after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Lalit Kumar, alias Sonu, a resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh. The deceased was unmarried and was working with a private company in Mohali.

Investigating officer Bhupinder Singh said the victim had gone out for a morning walk and was hit by an unknown vehicle on Monday. He was injured critically in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase-6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash or negligent driving) of the IPC at Phase-8 police station. The police are checking the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the driver of the car. After the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the relatives.

