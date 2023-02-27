Chandigarh resident loses 1 lakh to swindler posing as friend

A Sector resident 10 lost ₹1 lakh to swindlers posing as an acquaintance.

A Chandigarh resident lost ₹ 1 lakh to swindler posing as friend. (HT File)

In his complaint, Chandeshwar Yadav, who has been working as the caretaker of a house in Sector 10 for the last eight years as well as a painter, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call from a man posing as his friend on June 30.

The caller told him that he was sending ₹30 lakh to his account and sought his bank account details. He later told him that his friend’s daughter was under treatment so requested to further transfer the money into an account provided by him.

The complainant ended up depositing ₹1 lakh into the given account only to realise that he had been duped later.

A case under sections 419, 420 (both cheating), 467, 468 , 471 (all forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

Other news in brief:

SBI cricket meet from today

Chandigarh State Bank of India’s inter-circle cricket tournament kicks off on Tuesday, with 16 teams from across the country set to hit the grounds at the Sector-16 cricket stadium, DAV College, Sector 10, Tricity Cricket Ground, Zirakpur, and the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula. The final is scheduled to be played in Sector 16 on March 4. Ranji Trophy and IPL cricketers including Sreenath Aravind, Siddharth Kaul and Harsh Gawli will be seen in action during the tournament.

Session to promote quality research at PEC

Chandigarh: The Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, Punjab Engineering College (PEC), on Monday organised an interactive session on various research funding schemes available at the department of science and technology and ways to write research project proposals, for the faculty members of PEC with an aim to promote quality research. Dr Sandeep Bansal, Scientist C, Inspire-Manak division, department of science and technology, New Delhi, was the key speaker at the event. HTC

Eco-friendly road-show organised at UIET

Chandigarh Students of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering And Technology (UIET) organised a road show to publicise their annual fest Goonj, which will take place from March 2 to 4. To promote the green message, the road show was taken out on cycles from UIET, covering the whole of the South Campus, including departments like BDS, UIAMS, BH-8, girls hostels, dental college, neurological department etc. HTC

School students visit UIFT

Chandigarh The University Institute of Fashion Technology (UIFT), Panjab University, hosted 50 students of Class 9 and 11 of Shaheed Jaimal Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Ghloti, Moga. The students and their teachers were welcomed and given a tour of the department and a brief overview of the courses available. They visited the laboratories and learnt about the machines used in the process of garment designing and the career opportunities in the field of fashion. HTC

